Africa Development Bank Approves a Framework for U.S.$122.55 Million Somalia's Debt Repayment

27 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The African Development Bank and African Development Fund today approved a framework for $122.55 million to clear Somalia's arrears, paving the way for the Bank Group to fully reengage with Somalia and opening opportunities for enhanced financing for the country.

The historic Framework for Somalia's Arrears Clearance and a Policy-based Operation was approved at a meeting of the Boards of Directors held Wednesday.

The framework is premised on Somalia having secured donor support to clear all arrears to the Bank Group. This will result in the lifting of sanctions on the country, opening up new finance opportunities.

In response to the decision, the Finance Minister of Somalia, Dr. Abdirahman Beileh, said, "the African Development Bank has accompanied Somalia through the difficult reforms, which can only make Somalia a better place for all Somalis. We are committed to continuing our reforms as we have seen their benefits to our governance systems and capacity to manage our economy, and, more importantly, to improving government accountability to the people."

The Bank plans to immediately resume normal cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia as soon as it clears its arrears to the Bank Group. Additional financial resources will be provided to support ongoing and new reforms necessary for Somalia to reach Completion Point under the Enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.