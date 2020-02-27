Africa: Dr Jordaan Wishes Sundowns Success in CAF Champions League Quarters

27 February 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The first leg clash will take place on Friday, 28 February 2020 in Cairo's International Stadium, Egypt, with the second leg scheduled for Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

In the 2018/2019 competition Sundowns was also drawn against Al Ahly at the same stage and the South Africans won 5-0 in the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium. They moved to the next stage with a 5-1 aggregate score.

In six meetings between the two giants, Sundowns has registered only one win, drew three and lost two.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish Mamelodi Sundowns all the best in the last eight of the CAF Champions League. As South Africans, we are proud that we still have representation in the latter stages of this prestigious competition, not just for our country but our region (COSAFA) as well. We are confident that despite the difficult mission ahead of them, they have what it takes to emerge victorious as they have done in the past," said Dr Jordaan.

"They have a star on their jersey which is a mark of greatness and we have strong belief that they can go all the way and make South Africa proud again like they did in 2016 when they lifted this much sought after title. All the best."

Sundowns went unbeaten in the group stages, becoming the first South African side to achieve this feat which saw them finish top of table.

Pitso Mosimane's charges won this competition four years ago.

In the other quarterfinal clashes, Raja Casablanca (Morocco) will face TP Mazembe (Dr Congo) - two former African champions.

Zamalek (Egypt) will be up against Esperance (Tunisia), while Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), who finished second behind Sundowns in Group C, will face Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia).

The winner between Sundowns and Al Ahly will face the winner between Wydad and Etoile du Sahel.

Head-to-Head encounters of quarter-finalists:

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2001 CAF Champions League - Final

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly

Al Ahly 3-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

2007 CAF Champions League - Eighth finals

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al Ahly

Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

2018-19 CAF Champions League - Quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns 5-0 Al Ahly

Al Ahly 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2002 CAF Champions League - Group Stage

TP Mazembe 2-0 Raja

Raja 1-0 TP Mazembe

Zamalek (Egypt) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

1994 CAF Champions League - Final

Zamalek 0-0 Esperance

Esperance 3-1 Zamalek

2002 CAF Champions League - Group Stage

Esperance 1-1 Zamalek

Zamalek 1-0 Esperance

2005 CAF Champions League - Group Stage

Zamalek 1-1 Esperance

Esperance 1-2 Zamalek

2020 CAF Super Cup

Esperance 1-3 Zamalek

Wydad Club Athletic (Morocco) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

1999 CAF Cup - Final

Etoile 1-0 Wydad

Wydad 2-1 Etoile

2003 CAF Cup Winners' Cup - Semifinal

Etoile 2-0 Wydad

Wydad 0-1 Etoile

Share this:

Twitter

Facebook

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.