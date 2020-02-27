Liberia: Amb. Kemayah Chairs First Working Group Meeting On UN Sanctions

Amb. Kemayah, Sr. has been elected as Vice-Chair of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations.

Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has been elected as Vice-Chair of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization.

The Liberian Ambassador to UN was unanimously elected by the 193 Member States of the United Nations, at the start of the 2020 Session of the Special Committee on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The election followed the endorsement of Ambassador Kemayah by the African Group of Ambassadors to the United Nations to represent the continent as Vice-Chair of the Special Committee for its 2020 Session, which runs from February 18-26, 2020.

The 2020 Session, in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 74/190 of December 18, 2019, is considering all proposals concerning the question of the maintenance of international peace and security in all its aspects, including strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Ambassador Kemayah chaired the first meeting of the Working Group of the Whole, which is comprised of all one hundred ninety-three (193) Member States of the United Nations and deliberated topics relating to the maintenance of International Peace and Security; implementation of the United Nations Charter provisions related to assistance to third States affected by sanctions; introduction and implementation of sanctions imposed by the United Nations; strengthening of the role of the organization (United Nations); recommendation that an advisory opinion be requested from the International Court of Justice as to the legal consequences of the resort to the use of force by states without prior authorization by the Security Council, except in the exercise of the right to self-defense; strengthening of the role of the organization and enhancing its effectiveness: adoption of recommendation; and strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations or agencies in the peaceful settlement of disputes.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Kemayah extended profound appreciation to the One-Hundred-Ninety-Three (193) Member States of the United Nations for electing him to serve as Vice-Chair for the 2020 Session of the Special Committee; and expressed gratitude to the African Group for their continuous confidence and the opportunity given to him to represent the African Group on this very strategic Committee as Vice-Chair.

Ambassador Kemayah assured the Chair and members of the Special Committee, of his unflinching practical commitment and support during the 2020 Session of the Special Committee and pledged that he will continue to ably perform and justify the confidence reposed him.

"As we chair this First Meeting of the Working Group of the Whole; we also reassure you -- the 193 Member States of this Working Group, observers and the secretariat, of our resolve to uphold the principle of equal opportunity to participate." Ambassador Kemayah assured.

On behalf of President George Manneh Weah, the Government and people of Liberia, Ambassador Kemayah also reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment and support to upholding the principles and core values of the Charter of the United Nations and the sustenance of Global Peace and Security.

Said Ambassador Kemayah: "As we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, this year, I wish to also on behalf of Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the Government and people of Liberia, reaffirm our unwavering commitment and support to upholding the principles and core values of the Charter of the United Nations; and in particular, the sustenance of Global Peace and Security".

Several briefers and United Nations Member States addressed the Working Group's meeting. Mr. Kelvin Ong from the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs briefed the first meeting of the Working Group of the Whole of the Special Committee on the United Nations Secretary-General's report on the implementation of the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations related to assistance to third States affected by the application of sanctions and the nature and scope of the introduction and implementation of United Nations Sanctions.

Mr. Ong reported that for the past several years, unintended consequences of United Nations sanctions on third States have been minimized.

Mr. Ong further reported that the United Nations Sanction Committee continues to hold dialogues and open briefings with United Nations Member States and regional bodies to discuss concerns concerning United Nations sanctions.

The Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization was established by the United Nations General Assembly at its Twenty-ninth (29th) Session in 1974 to consider specific proposals that Governments might make with a view to enhancing the ability of the United Nations to achieve its purposes; as well as other suggestions for the more effective functioning of the United Nations that might not require amendments to the Charter. The Special Committee holds an annual session to implement its mandate and submits its report to the United Nations General Assembly for adoption.

The tenure of Ambassador Kemayah as Vice-Chair of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization and the mandate of the 2020 Session of the Special Committee ended during the final session on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, following nine (9) days of intensive work.