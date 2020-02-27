Liberia School of the Blind Lauds Malachi York Foundation for Keeping Its Promise

Flashback: Visually impaired students, staff of the school of the Blind bluffed with canes donated by Den Tut Rayay, Saqar and Martin-Scott Tabi of the Malachi York Foundation

It is rare for many people and organizations to keep their promises, but it is also not impossible for a few, if not some, to uphold their promises; as the Liberia School of the Blind (LSB) has informed the Daily Observer that the Malachi York Foundation (MYF) has not reneged on its regular monthly feeding program for the students of the school.

In a recent interview with the Daily Observer, Mr. Jackson Sowah, principal of the school, said his administration is grateful to the Malachi York Foundation for keeping their promise of providing a one-time regular monthly meal and other items for the recreational activities of the students.

"Our reliance on the humanitarian support of the Malachi York Foundation for providing food and other items, including educational and recreational materials have not let us down. They are true friends and we are happy that we have them as our friends," Sowah said.

He added that the latest of the feeding program was carried out on 25 January of this year (2020) and looks forward to the continuation of the gesture.

The Malachi York Foundation is Dr. Malachi Z. York's philanthropy foundation operating in the United States of America and other parts of the world, including the United Kingdom and Ghana.

The Liberian School of the Blind (LSB)'s principal further said that his administration is not forgetful of the many other donations, including the walking canes and financial assistance made by the Malachi York Foundation over the past months since returning to Liberia.

"As we express our gratitude to the government for fulfilling its commitment to the sustainability of this school, we are also grateful to the United States Embassy and other humanitarian organizations who continue to extend their hands of support to the school.

"The U.S. Embassy is funding the construction of a dormitory for students. The construction of the edifice will soon be over and we are hopeful that the U.S. Embassy and other philanthropy organizations will provide us the computers," Sowah noted.

According to him, other agencies and organizations supporting initiatives at the school include Super Petroleum, the Greater Monrovia Lions Club, the Rotary Club International, the National Lottery Authority and Winners Incorporated.

"The Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LIBTELCO) is helping us with the construction of the computer laboratory," Sowah acknowledged.

He said his school is a special needs institution and as such, it is always his prayer that more humanitarian support is available to buttress the government's efforts in sustaining the school.

"This school is a primary school and we have 50 students presently enrolled. Twenty of the students are females," he said, adding: "They are doing well with their lessons. We have introduced hands-on skills such as arts and crafts, soap making, tie and dye, and many more."

"There are nine students who are now junior high school students that are attending other schools around us here, even though they still live here at our dormitories," he said.

Sowah added: "They are involved in our hands-on skills training programs. This is so because we want to give them a sense of direction that will keep them up, even if they don't have employments tomorrow from government or organizations because of their sight impairment."

The sight impaired principal appreciated parents of the students for also being supportive of the programs of the school that is keeping up their children.

When contacted, Saqar Ahhah Aherhsu and Den Tut Rayay, representatives of the Malachi York Foundation in Liberia, said they are happy that their organization is committed to impacting lives that are truly in need of help. Aherhsu and Rayay said the Liberia School of the Blind, the New Hope Academy and some other educational facilities in Liberia will continue to receive the MYF support.