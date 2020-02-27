Liberia: Plan Int'l Empowers Margibi County Health Team

27 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Hannah N. Geterminah

Photos of the 11 Yamaha (AG 100) Motorbikes that was donated to Margibi County Health Team Supervisors to ease their movement across the county

Plan International Liberia has donated 11 Yamaha (AG 100) Motorbikes to Margibi County Health Team to ease the movements of the county's Health Supervisors (CHSs) and capacitate the health team for effective and quality healthcare delivery in the midst of logistical constraints facing many health institutions in Liberia currently.

The Motorcycles were procured under the Global Fund Malaria Program NFM 2, which is currently being implemented by Plan International Liberia in Lofa, Bomi, Nimba, and Margibi counties.

The Global Fund Malaria Program intervention includes treatment through community-based management, vector control; mass campaign, information, education, and communication; behavior change, communication, and community system strengthening.

The Global Fund Malaria program intervention is a project set by the international body to build strong resilient and sustainable health systems.

Presenting the Motorbikes to the Margibi CHT on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Party of Plan International Liberia, Emmanuel Kone, urged the County Health team Supervisors to ensure that proper care and security is provided for the vehicles.

He said the motorbikes are intended to remain in their areas of the assignment to boost health care delivery in Margibi.

"I want your County Health Supervisors, who are end-users, to see this donation as an opportunity to ease your move to different locations and take full responsibility of the bikes as a logistical boost to healthcare delivery in the county," Kone said.

The deplorable road conditions, especially during the rainy season, make access to rural areas for cars. The only moving objects that can easily access towns and villages in rural areas are motorbikes. The donation by Plan International is therefore timely for the Margibi County Health Team as the rainy season is not far away.

Mr. Kone said the donation of the bikes aims to help ease the tension supervisors go through in reaching the various healthcare centers that are isolated or have bad road conditions.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Margibi CHT, Dr. Myers Pajibo acknowledged the contribution of Plan International Liberia and the Global Fund Malaria Program in the Community Health Assistance Program that was extended to the county.

