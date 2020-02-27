Liberia: NAYMOTE 's Updates Identify Gaps of Accountability, Transparency in Government

NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, a civil society organization that provides updates on how the government proceeds with its promise to the Liberian people, has disclosed that in the 2-year the regime of President George Weah nothing tangible has been done to address adequately the issues accountability, transparency as well as anti-Corruption in the country.

According to the NAYMOTE, their statement is predicated on the reports, findings of promises they have tracked, documented, monitored and rated against progress slowly made by President George M. Weah's administration from January 22 to October 31, 2018.

In an engagement meeting held in the slum community of West Point recently, Naymote Program Assistant, Bako K. Shuaibu, told citizens that it is of no secret that since the inception of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government into office not much has been done to uphold the promises on Physically Challenged and Senior Citizens; while limited efforts have been placed on Gender Equality, and Justice and Human Rights in Liberia.

Shuaibu: "Five promises were made by this government on physically challenged and senior citizens. As we speak, none have started. Also, four promises were made on accountability and Anti-corruption of which none have stated."

The President's Meter Project according to Shuaibu, is an independent monitoring tool that enables Liberians and civil society actors to evaluate the implementation of the campaign and post-campaign promises made by President Weah.

He explained that the report also looked at promises contained in the CDC Manifesto as well as promises made since President Weah was formally inaugurated into office on January 22.

He noted that under the CDC manifesto, fourth pillar, which speaks to Governance and Transparency shows 14 promises tracked, of which 4 promises are ongoing with 10 not started. That, he said, out of the 92 promises tracked over the years under the four pillars, 11 promises were focused on education and training, of which 2 are completed while 6 are ongoing and 3 not started.

The Township Commissioner of West Point, William C. Wea, used the occasion to thank NAYMOTE for the level of engagements they carry out to promote democracy and accountability, as well as providing the space for citizens to debate public policy in the country.

Mr. Wea who also identified the huge gape of accountability and transparency told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview this has been an age-long problem since the foundation of Liberia in 1822.

He said the lack of information dissemination to the people about how government works has been another serious challenge for past and present leaders, which according to him makes many citizens to be deceived in making a judgment.

"This is the first time in the history of our country that a civil society organization has taken up such initiative to the people, we think this is welcoming," he noted. He said that in every developing country when the citizens are well informed about what their government is doing, it gives them the hope that more will be done in the future.

Wea: NAYMOTE has provided us the platform that today West Pointers have got to know that the government has made 92 promises and completed 7, while 38 are ongoing."

He added that when citizens have such information, it puts them in a better position to know and analyzed what their government has not done. However, Mr. Wea acknowledged that despite the numerous challenges facing the government, it is making little efforts, "but we wants more to be done."

Teta George, a resident, who also attended the meeting, said NAYMOTE's role in the various communities can no longer be overemphasized because her doubt about the President's Meter was cleared due to several engagements initiated by NAYMOTE.

"I have known from now on those things that the government has done and the ones that have not been done including the ongoing ones." Ms. George said.

She acknowledged that it was through Naymote's report that she got to understand that the government is not doing well when it comes to accountability.

According to Ms. George, she remains optimistic that with the level of education provided by NAYMOTE, citizens will no longer be misled.

"This government needs to double up because on several occasions' public officials mismanage funds and they are never brought to book. Let government officials be held liable for their actions against the state," she pleaded.

She believed that if these public officials were held accountable for stealing, it would serve as a deterrence to others who may be involved.