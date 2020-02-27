Liberia: LICPA, ICAN Conducts Quality Assurance of Auditing Firms

27 February 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

The review exercise was conducted by two senior Accountants from Nigeria including a council member of ICAN, Haruna Yahaya and the immediate past Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of ICAN, John Evbodaghe.

The Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has completed a quality assurance review of Accounting firms in Liberia.

The quality assurance review, which is done occasionally by the International Accounting Institution, intended to review accounting firms in a country to accreting whether the firms are practicing international standards in its service delivery which is a key requirement by the International Federation of Accountants (IFA).

The review exercise was conducted by two senior Accountants from Nigeria including a council member of ICAN, Haruna Yahaya and the immediate past Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of ICAN, John Evbodaghe.

Speaking with journalists recent in Monrovia, a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN, Haruna Yahaya, said the delegations in line with LICPA reviewed thirteen Accounting firms in Liberia and that 80% of those firms have met the international standard in its quality and service delivery in the country.

Mr. Yahaya, also Managing Partner of the Haruna Yahaya Charter Accounting Firm in Lagos, Nigeria, said the quality review is very important and is mandated by LICPA as well as IFA.

"The review done here in Liberia covers the International Standards on Auditing and the International Standard on Quality Control-1. The ISQC requires each member firm to ensure a level of control and quality in service delivery.

"The essence of the review was to ensure services rendered to clients are of international standard," he noted, adding, "We have seen all the 13 firms except one, and we have concluded the review of local levels and we have seen that their working papers are of standard."

Mr. Yahaya said Liberian auditing review shows that there is a generational gap in the country particularly with young people in the area of the Accounting profession.

In remarks, the President of the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Victor Tanwone, thanked the Nigerian delegation for honoring their invitation to such a 'great work.'

Tanwone noted that the LICPA will publish the list of member firms that went through the review process and members who are licensed to practice in the Country.

Mr. Evbodaghe said that quality control in the audit environment, which the review done here was meant to achieve, is an important area of focus for audit practitioners.

"This section provides guidance to firms on international quality control standards for auditors, including International Standard on Quality Control 1 (ISQC 1) and includes our paper on improving audit quality using root cause analysis (RCA). It also picks up international developments, including the IAASB audit quality project," he said.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.