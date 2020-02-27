Sudanese Prosecutor Shot Dead in West Kordofan

27 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Muglad — The prosecutor of Abyei locality in West Kordofan, Mohamed Yasin, was shot dead inside his house in Muglad on Tuesday evening.

According to relatives of the victim, the incident occurred immediately after the Yasin performed evening prayers in a nearby mosque.

They told Radio Dabanga that he was shot dead by unknown gunmen as soon as he entered his house.

The Public Prosecution in Khartoum mourned the death of the prosecutor in a statement on Wednesday. It said it will exert all efforts to arrest the murderers of the prosecutor and bring them to a speedy trial.

