Liberia: Albino Society Warns Opposition Politicians of Losing - Urges Them to Work Harder

27 February 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Alline Dunbar

Monrovia — The Founder and Executive Director of the Albino Society of Liberia has called on politicians, especially those within opposition bloc, to work harder if they wish to unseat the ruling party - the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

"I want to tell the politicians, those who are waiting for George Weah to go; you got to work hard if you want to win the next election," said Madame Patricia Logan.

Logan asserted that "there is too much noise within the opposition" which seems to be bringing division amongst opposition politicians.

She stressed that the opposition political parties and politicians need to "wash their hands" to be save while referencing the story of Pontius Pilate in the Bible during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

"He [Pilate] said 'don't want the blood to be on my hands so I am washing my hands; let them go ahead and crucify him'. So, if you don't want the ruling establishment to walk over you [opposition], you have to organize yourself well," averred Logan, while claiming that most of those in the opposition are "gravy seekers".

The head of the Albino Society of Liberia is, however, calling on the opposition to allow the Presidency of George Weah to expire democratically instead of using other means.

"We need to give the President a chance to study for the six years and then if you do not want him, then you will need to use exactly the same means that you used to get him out," she said.

She was speaking at the climax of a 21-day annual fast and prayer program for members of her organization.

