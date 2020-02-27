Liberia: Rep Youngblood's Office Debunks Brutality Claims

Monrovia — The Office of Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood has refuted allegations levied against her that she ordered supporters to brutalize residents who attended Montserrado County, District #9's annual sitting.

It was reported that when Rep. Youngblood, who was absent from the Legislature for nine months due to illness, presented her annual report to constituents of the district on Sunday, February 23, she had ordered her supporters to attack supporters of her closest rival, Fubbi Henries.

But her office clarified that the gathering was peaceful throughout and that there was no report of violence, neither an act of lawlessness.

According to the release, there was no incident that was brought to her attention and the allegation is unfounded.

"The office marvels on why people will be parading on social media accusing the district lawmaker of being the mastermind of said allegation."

The release, however, "calls on individuals residing in the district to focus on things that will bring development, promote peace and reconciliation rather than venturing on an unachievable propaganda with selfish political interest."

"The claim has no iota of truth as those making said allegation cannot disclose the name of the victims nor the perpetrators in such an unwarranted situation," the release stated.

"The Honourable remains a peaceful person as the representative of the district and will not support any act of hooliganism that has the propensity to endanger the safety of other peaceful citizens.

"The Office is willing to assist a genuine or sincere investigation to establishing the validity of the assertion been made.

"The allegation is still treated as been unsubstantiated as those making the allegation have not presented pieces of evidence to substantiate such claim."