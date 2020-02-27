Malawi: Mutharika Declares to Win Way Above 50+1 Majority Threshold - Upbeat With DPP-Udf Alliance

26 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Peter Mutharika has told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in Lilongwe that the party's torchbearer will win with a landslide if the Supreme Court of Appeal does not reverse the Constitution Court judgement for fresh presidential elections which Parliament has set to take place on May 19 2020.

Mutharika was speaking a day after sealing the deal of an electoral alliance with the first biggest party in Malawi's democracy, United Democratic Front (UDF) which booted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from a 30-year dictatorship in 1994.

He has since expressed gratitude to supporters of the DPP in the Central region for not giving up hope even in the face of hard times.

President Mutharika said DPP supporters in the central region are strong-hearted who have genuine love for their party and have shown this love by coming out in large numbers to demonstrate against what he called "democratic injustice."

Mutharika was speaking at the gates of Kamuzu Palace where thousands of DPP supporters gallantly marched for court justice in Lilongwe.

The call for fresh elections follows a court judgment which many in the DPP believe to be a conspiracy and judicial coup to remove Mutharika from power after failing to defeat the ruling party in an election.

President Mutharika urged the supporters to maintain peace and order during this time when the country will be going to a fresh election.

"I urge you my friends to remain committed to the ideals of democracy, and the pillars of our government which are hardwork, integrity and patriotism. Lets remain united during these times," said Mutharika.

On the alliance with UDF, the President said the union has come at the right time, and promised that the DPP will win the elections with a big margin.

"Let me promise you that with this alliance with the UDF, we'll win these elections again with a landslide," he promised.

The DPP entered into an alliance with the UDF, a development that has excited supporters from both parties.

