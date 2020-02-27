Ghana: Ayawaso East Census Committee Inaugurated

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a 10-member committee to spearhead this year's Population and Housing Census in the municipality.

Chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Salma Adams Kuta, the Municipal Census Committee would provide the skills, competencies needed for the successful conduct and to assure quality results.

In her remarks, Hajia Kuta stated that the census was an indispensable governance tool required to ensure that good governance and democracy worked for all and mentioned that its data were critical and an indispensable source of statistics in the implementation of decentralisation programmes, adding that the significance of census data could not be over emphasised.

She called on stakeholders in the municipality to "support and assist the effort of the Ghana Statistical Service" (GSS) during the census period towards a successful and credible data collection saying, "we are poised to make positive contribution to the implementation of the 2020 census, I assure you that all our stakeholders have resolved to cooperate with us to ensure a successful exercise".

"The assembly has been using previous census data for communities in allocation of resources, bad census data is an affront and disservice to the citizenry since resources will be misallocated to their detriment and there is the need to avoid such situations," Hajia Kuta cautioned and advised members of the committee to "execute their task diligently as the success of the exercise slated for June 28, this year depended on them.

"I know you will not disappoint residents of our municipality, you are to conduct the census as if it is the last of censuses to be conducted in the country and you will be rewarded for a good job done and I appeal to residents to avail themselves for the exercise, especially during enumeration," she stressed.