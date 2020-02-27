Ghana: Ayawaso East Census Committee Inaugurated

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a 10-member committee to spearhead this year's Population and Housing Census in the municipality.

Chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Salma Adams Kuta, the Municipal Census Committee would provide the skills, competencies needed for the successful conduct and to assure quality results.

In her remarks, Hajia Kuta stated that the census was an indispensable governance tool required to ensure that good governance and democracy worked for all and mentioned that its data were critical and an indispensable source of statistics in the implementation of decentralisation programmes, adding that the significance of census data could not be over emphasised.

She called on stakeholders in the municipality to "support and assist the effort of the Ghana Statistical Service" (GSS) during the census period towards a successful and credible data collection saying, "we are poised to make positive contribution to the implementation of the 2020 census, I assure you that all our stakeholders have resolved to cooperate with us to ensure a successful exercise".

"The assembly has been using previous census data for communities in allocation of resources, bad census data is an affront and disservice to the citizenry since resources will be misallocated to their detriment and there is the need to avoid such situations," Hajia Kuta cautioned and advised members of the committee to "execute their task diligently as the success of the exercise slated for June 28, this year depended on them.

"I know you will not disappoint residents of our municipality, you are to conduct the census as if it is the last of censuses to be conducted in the country and you will be rewarded for a good job done and I appeal to residents to avail themselves for the exercise, especially during enumeration," she stressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.