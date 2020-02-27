Ghana: Fredua Agyeman to Contest Okaikoi South NPP Parliamentary Primary

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, a member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Board Chairman of the National Theatre, has filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary of the party in the Okaikoi South Constituency.

He filed the forms at the constituency office yesterday in Accra, and called on the delegates to massively vote for him to bring growth and development to the people and told the constituents that, he was seeking to become the lawmaker for the area to deepen the growth and development that the people were already witnessing under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Nana Ofori-Atta also assured the constituents that, "if I win the primary and eventually win the parliamentary election to become the Member of Parliament for the area, I will leverage the contacts I have built over the years, to create opportunities for the youth, specifically, I am very interested in youth growth and development, welfare and wellbeing of all individuals.

"I will ensure that the youth get the opportunities they need to grow and develop their wellbeing," he told journalists.

The NPP will be electing its parliamentary candidates on April 25 this year as part of preparations towards the December general election.