Ghana: Fredua Agyeman to Contest Okaikoi South NPP Parliamentary Primary

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, a member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Board Chairman of the National Theatre, has filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary of the party in the Okaikoi South Constituency.

He filed the forms at the constituency office yesterday in Accra, and called on the delegates to massively vote for him to bring growth and development to the people and told the constituents that, he was seeking to become the lawmaker for the area to deepen the growth and development that the people were already witnessing under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Nana Ofori-Atta also assured the constituents that, "if I win the primary and eventually win the parliamentary election to become the Member of Parliament for the area, I will leverage the contacts I have built over the years, to create opportunities for the youth, specifically, I am very interested in youth growth and development, welfare and wellbeing of all individuals.

"I will ensure that the youth get the opportunities they need to grow and develop their wellbeing," he told journalists.

The NPP will be electing its parliamentary candidates on April 25 this year as part of preparations towards the December general election.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.