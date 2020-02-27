Nigeria: Nasarawa Prohibits Street Begging

27 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has announced the prohibition of street begging by adolescents under the Almajiri system in the state warning that parents of children engaged in the practice would be punished.

Inaugurating the Volunteer Guard (Vigilante), Domestication of the Model Penal Code, Kidnapping Act Prohibition Law, and Child's Right Protection Executive Order, in Lafia on Wednesday, the governor said, while the law would ensure protection of the children, the government has taken measures to enroll them into Tsangaya schools.

"Without sounding immodest, this Law apart from the prohibition of street begging, provides punishment for parents who out of irresponsibility threw away their children to street begging," he said.

He appealed to traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to support the initiative saying the law banning the Almajiri practice would also guarantee the safety, security, well being, care, good health and education, as well as the future of the children.

The State's Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Abdulkarim Kana said the law was initiated for the betterment of the youth, the State and the country in its entirety.

