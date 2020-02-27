Ghana: 60 Ghaba Invigilators, Coordinators Build Capacities

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Sixty invigilators and coordinators of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) have completed a two-day course in assessment in Accra.

The workshop was aimed to building the capacity of the participants, drawn from across the country, in the appraisal of GHABA members upon completion of their respective training.

Some of the topics discussed were basic hair cutting, customer care, ethics, mentoring, receiving clients/consultation, basic styling techniques, products and material among others.

The National President of GHABA, Ms Tina Offei Yirenkyi in an interview with Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the workshop stressed the need for the invigilators and coordinators to be abreast of modern trends in the profession to enable them assess members effectively.

"We have to train the participants to help members achieve international best standards," she added.

Ms Yirenkyi said GHABA, as an informal sector with over 10,000 members nationwide, was part of the Industrial Commercial Workers Union Ghana, which was promoting the cause of their members.

The President advised GHABA members to abide by the ethics of the profession and promote good customer care.

She said as members of the association, made up of women groups and caregivers, they should acquire knowledge and modern trends to help them in their career.

A former National President of GHABA, Mrs Joyce Appiah who was a resource person, in her presentation, urged invigilators to focus on quality control and accountability.

She urged the invigilators and coordinators of GHABA to be good mentors to their members.

