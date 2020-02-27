Ghana: Maiden Open Swimming Champs Held At Bukom Arena

The Trust Sports Emporium International (TSEI) and the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) in Saturday held the first Open Swimming Championship at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).

The competition was also used as a preparatory exercise for the 7th Africa CANA Zone 2 Senior Swimming Championship which also serves as 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers slated for March 5-8, 2020 at the same venue.

It attracted eight swimming clubs that competed in backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle events.

The clubs were Gh Dolphins, Aquatic Masters, Felamns, KNUST Dolphins, Marlins, Ghana Blue Fins, Legon Sharks and African Sharks.

Gh Dolphins emerged overall best after sweeping most of the medals.

In an interview with the national swimmers coach, Mr Jackson who doubles as the Coach of Gh Dolphins, attributed the club's success to hard work, constant training and focus on techniques.

He mentioned swimming as the fastest growing sport all over the world, adding that, the Ghana Swimming Association was making efforts to ensure its growth in the country.

In preparation for the Olympics in Tokyo 2020, Mr Jackson mentioned that his philosophy in the sport has been training all year round with just a step up when there is a competition around.

He disclosed that a few new swimmers will join the Ghana national swimming team for the upcoming 7th Africa Cana Zone 2 swimming championship.

Mr Jackson said hosting the event was an advantage for Team Ghana because the swimmers will have the free mind to participate.