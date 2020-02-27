Ghana: Veep Inaugurates 4-KM Road Project in Kpone-Katamanso

Kpone — The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday inaugurated a four-kilometre concrete road in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality (KKMA) of the Greater Accra Region.

Estimated at $4 million, the road is funded by the Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Kpone Katamanso District Assembly (KKMA).

Dr Bawumia said the road was the second concrete road after the Accra-Tema Motorway to be constructed in the country since independence.

He described the road which is a corporate social responsibility of the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited and its partners, as a milestone in the Ghana and China friendship and an expression of their willingness to be partners in development of the country.

The Vice President commended the company for identifying the needs of the people of the Kpone Katamanso area and working to meet them.

He described concrete roads as durable with longer life span and also environmentally friendly and disclosed that the government was in the process of constructing more concrete roads to meet the road needs of the country in the "Year of roads."

Dr Bawumia also applauded the various Chinese companies in the country who are supporting the country to attain its "Ghana Beyond Aid" and other major objectives through their support in the area of education, sports, employment and other areas and advised the youth to take advantage of the opportunities around them.

Speaking on the coronavirus epidemic, he called on Ghanaians to pray for China and support them in such a difficult time.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, said, the road connects Ghana and China from the past into the future and also strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

He congratulated the local people who were benefiting from the project and also expressed appreciation to the engineers and technical staffs who worked on the road.

The Chairman for the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Yang Qun, said, as part of efforts to improve security in the area, the company in addition to the roads provided street lights in various parts of the Kpone township and also embarked on numerous CSRs to improve the lives of the people in the communities where they operate.

The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, charged the KKMA and the residents of the community to maintain it to give it a longer life span.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey in his welcome address commended management of the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana, for the project stressing that it signifies the bond of friendship between the two countries and its people.