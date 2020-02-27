Ghana: Bob Freedom Company Honoured

The Diamond Cement Group has honoured Bob Freedom Company as the Best Supporting Distributor for the year 2019.

A Certificate of Excellence was presented to the Managing Director of the company, Mr Bob Freedom Dusu at a ceremony in Accra.

Mr Prasad Motaprati, Managing the Director of the Diamond Cement Group, who presented the certificate described the Bob Freedom Company Limited's approach to business as most appreciative.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the ceremony, Mr Dusu announced plans by the company to institute a scholarship scheme to support brilliant but needy students in secondary and tertiary institutions.

He said that the company was also poised to unfold a programme to train young people in various entrepreneurial areas to enable them to earn some income while in school and save towards the future.

In that regard, Mr Dusu said that the company would vigorously involve students on vacation in the cement distribution business.

"Engaging them in viable and productive ventures was one way of keeping them off the streets," he added.

Mr Dusu insisted that although the company was a corporate body, "we are also interested in the welfare of the society."