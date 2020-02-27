Ghana: Socialist Forum Commemorates Overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah

Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Monday joined the Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG) to commemorate the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The day, dubbed, "Ghana's Day of Shame'", saw Nkrumaists, believers of Pan-Africanism and students listening to the achievements of Nkrumah and the opportunities that could have benefited Ghana had Nkrumah remained in power. The event was themed, "Ghana: 54 Years after the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah." Dr Mjiba Frehiwot, a professor at the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, speaking at the event said Pan-Africanism was the key to the liberation and unity of Africa. She stated that the ideology Kwame Nkrumah had of a united Africa was needed now more than ever. "As we are currently divided amongst ourselves, some of us are confused as to where to align ourselves. In this current state of political turmoil it is rife that Africans stand together and through unity shall Africa attain victory," Dr Frehiwot added. She noted that Africa and Ghanaians must stop following the plans of foreign nations, but should seek aid from each other, adding that "We must stand together to develop plans of our own as Africa was always left out of the global political economy." Dr Frehiwot advised that it was through socialism and pan-Africanism that citizens of Africa would attain true independence and break free from capitalism. Also at the event, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Ranking Member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in Parliament, speaking at the event called on the students of all tertiary institutions to not only make their voices be heard when they are in need of students loans, but also on pressing social issues in the country. He noted that the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) was preventing the voice of the students from being heard due to its poor performance over the years. Mr Ablakwa stated that it was high time citizens in Ghana and Africa embraced their history and begun to find ways to develop their nation and continent from within rather than seeking comfort in foreign countries. He also called on African leaders to learn from the examples set by Nkrumah and to find ways to help the whole country and not just themselves. The event, which was also attended by representatives from the embassy of Nigeria and Cuba and the son of the former President, Francis Nkrumah, was spiced with poetry recitals demonstrating the prowess of Dr Nkrumah and the figures that had a role in his demise.