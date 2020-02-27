Ghana: NLA Vows to Clamp Down On Illegal Operation of *959# Mobile Game

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has appealed to members of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies to remain calm as the board and directors of the authority take steps to address the illegal operation of the *959# mobile game.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at NLA, Mr. Razak Opoku, the authority is making efforts to get the National Communications Authority and the various telecommunications companies to shut down the game.

"The Director-General of NLA has made several efforts including writing letters to the National Communications Authority (NCA), Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo to shut down the short code *959# operating 5/90 lotto illegally but to no avail."

"Currently, Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the national leadership of Association of Lotto Marketing Companies have set up a Joint Working Committee to deal with the illegal short code of *959# operating 5/90 lotto by MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited," it said.

The statement said the Joint Working Committee of NLA and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies would consider legal action against MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited if they failed to shut down the short code *959# .

It said the *959# mobile game and online platform had not been licensed by the NLA and urged the public not to patronise the game.

"When licensed, the authority would officially launch and communicate same to the staking public but for now *959# Mobile/Online Game is operating illegally at the detriment of our Lotto Marketing Companies who are the backbone and sales force of the authority," it said.

The statement said the illegal operations of *959# Mobile/Online Game was affecting the sales of the Lotto Marketing Companies and the revenue generated by NLA.

It appealed to the telecommunication companies operating the game to shut down the USSD *959# with immediate effect.

"Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo have a patriotic duty to the state to protect the core business of National Lottery Authority and our Lotto Marketing Companies by shutting down the illegal USSD *959# with immediate effect".

"Accordingly, the staking public is cautioned to discontinue patronising *959# lotto game on MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Online Platform" it said.

