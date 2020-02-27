Nigeria: ... Parade 3 Suspected Rapists, 49 Others in Borno

Maiduguri — The Borno State Police Command has paraded 51 suspects including 3 persons for alleged rape of minors in the state.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Edet Okon, said one of the suspects, one Aliyu Mohammed, defiled a five -year old girl after luring her into his apartment on February 24.

He said, "On 6/2/2020, one Aliyu Jubril, a male of Tudun Wada , behind Borno Express, forcefully raped a 14 -year old house help. As a result, the victim sustained vaginal injuries and was bleeding profusely.

"On 13/02/2020, this case was received; that one Usman Tijjani , male and 40yrs old of Fori ward Maiduguri, had carnal knowledge of one 13 year -old girl of the same address. As a result, the victim is two months pregnant."

Other suspects paraded include those arrested over murder, armed robbery and theft.