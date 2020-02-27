Ghana: GAF Begins Investigation Into Allegations Against 37 Military Hospital Staff

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has commenced investigation into allegations of medical negligence levelled against some staff of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra in a viral video.

"Based on the outcome of the investigation, the hospital management would take the requisite action in line with its rules and regulations", it said in a statement issued in Accra, on Tuesday.

Signed by GAF's Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quarshie, the military assured patients, families and patrons of the hospital of professional services at all times.

The video being circulated on social media features one Emmanuel blaming the hospital for the death of his brother, Solomon Asare Kumah who was sent to the hospital for treatment.

He explained further to Joy fm on Tuesday that the deceased came to Ghana from UK last year to visit his ill father, but also suffered same fate and was sent to a hospital in Tema, where doctors found that Solomon had a brain tumour.

He was referred to 37 Military Hospital, where some staff, after allegedly taking GH₵25,000 from his family for a surgery, postponed the procedure several times leading to his death.