Ghana: Voradep FC Bounce Back

Ho — After fading into oblivion for almost three decades, one-time champion club, Voradep Football Club, was re-launched in Ho on Monday, with Beninese businessman, Mr Bonaventure Aguissi as club president.

He said that the welfare of the players during and after their career would be a matter of high priority.

Pursuant to that that, Mr Aguissi, also known as Castro, announced an immediate plan to arrange computer literacy lessons for the players with each one provided with a laptop computer.

Apart from that, he said that the management of the club would also organise driving lessons for the players who would also take part in a lucrative integrated farm project as part of plans to make contributions to their social security.

Furthermore, Mr Aguissi said that there were also strong cordial ties between Voradep FC and FC Barcelona and fruitful developments from that relation would soon materialise in the form of exchange of visits between the two clubs.

"We are not only reviving Voradep, but we will also empower the players and help to develop the community," said the club president.

Club chairman, Col Cyril Necku, recalled instances in which the then Voradep subdued great premier league clubs such as Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko and said that the club, which would take off as a Division Two side was back to make greater impact.

The re-launching ceremony was performed by Togbe Afele II, Dufia of Ho-Hliha and Megbefia of the Asogli State.

He said that successive regimes played little role to develop sports in the Volta Region and expressed the hope that the return of Voradep would prompt the government to make immediate moves to renovate the dilapidated Ho Sports Stadium and provide other sporting facilities in the region.

He urged the management of Voradep and the playing body to eschew partisan politics in their camps and seek sterling soccer laurels for the club to grow from strength to strength and become a development model for generations yet unborn.

Togbe Afele urged the team to study the current playing trends in Africa and also respond accordingly on the field of play in international tournaments.