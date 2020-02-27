Ghana/Sudan: Ghana to Play Sudan At Cape Coast ... in AFCON 2021 Qualifier

Ghana's game against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The game comes off on March 27, 2020.

The Black Stars currently lead the group with six points after securing two wins against South Africa and Sao Tome in November 2019.

A 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium against South Africa in the group opener and a 1-0 away win against Sao Tome guaranteed the Black Stars top spot on the table.

CAF has appointed Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye to officiate the game.

The GFA in a post announced the host venue and officials for the game, which will have "Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal as the referee for Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan".

"Ndiaye will be assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant 2) and Daouda Gueye (fourth official)".

"Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner".

"The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday March 27, 2020."