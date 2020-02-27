Ghana/Sudan: Ghana to Play Sudan At Cape Coast ... in AFCON 2021 Qualifier

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's game against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The game comes off on March 27, 2020.

The Black Stars currently lead the group with six points after securing two wins against South Africa and Sao Tome in November 2019.

A 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium against South Africa in the group opener and a 1-0 away win against Sao Tome guaranteed the Black Stars top spot on the table.

CAF has appointed Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye to officiate the game.

The GFA in a post announced the host venue and officials for the game, which will have "Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal as the referee for Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan".

"Ndiaye will be assisted by his compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant 2) and Daouda Gueye (fourth official)".

"Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner".

"The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Friday March 27, 2020."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.