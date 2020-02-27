Ghana: French Ambassador Commends Silver Star Auto for Reintroducing Peugeot, Citroën Range of Vehicles

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉhas commended Silver Star Auto for reintroducing the Peugeot and Citroën range of vehicles onto the Ghanaian market.

"France is proud that Silver Star Auto has reintroduced the 'Lion' into Ghana. French Peugeot cars, SUVs and pickups will purr again on Ghanaian roads and streets. It is great news for the Ghana-France relationship and great news for the environment: the new Peugeot cars are more environment friendly," she said.

She was speaking as special guest of honour at a ceremony to launch two global brands in Ghana: Peugeot and Citroën by Silver Star Auto Limited.

CEO of Silver Star Auto, Mr Asad Nazir expressed his excitement about the distribution of these brands.

"The Peugeot and Citroën brands have a very high-quality offering, with vehicles that are fuel-efficient, economical, and are built with enhanced safety features. These vehicles will meet the expectations of today's knowledgeable, demanding and discerning customers, who can expect to have a superior customer experience at Silver Star Auto," he said.

Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director, said the shareholders and management of the company have invested not only in the vehicles but also in all the supporting infrastructure, such as the brand new ultra- modern showroom, after-sales equipment, genuine spare parts, extensive product and technical training.

"This will position Silver Star Auto to confidently offer all the backup services that clients would require. A new modernised website for Silver Star Auto has also been launched for a seamless experience," he said

Mr Noureddine Magri, Africa Manager for Groupe PSA Paris -the manufacturer of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles, stated "Ghana is one of the most important markets in Western Africa for Groupe PSA and that PSA are willing to bring our knowledge and our products to be a part of the automotive market and offer Ghanaian customers vehicles designed to the highest comfort, safety and environmental standards."

Mr Magri said that Groupe PSA was confident that with the right partner, Silver Star Auto, our aim for a 15 per cent global market share will be achieved by 2022.

Sales Manager for Peugeot, Kwaku Sintim, highlighted that the new Peugeot models to be marketed in Ghana include the Peugeot 5008 SUV, Peugeot 3008 SUV, Peugeot 301 Saloon and Peugeot Pick-up.

The Peugeot vehicles offer a unique blend of style, comfort and road handling.