Ghana: Volta Region Sparkles to Place Third ... At National Cross Country Competition

The male and female cross country contingents of the Volta Region put up a spirited performance to place third and fifth respectively at the just-ended National Cross Country competition held at Ajumako in the Central Region, on Saturday.

The 10km-event attracted 78 male and 72 female athletes drawn from 13 competing regions with six males and six females from each region.

Remarkably, the Volta male team ran past 10 regional teams to emerge third out of the 13 regions, while their female counterparts outpaced seven regional representatives to place fifth out of 12 competing regions. Indeed, with the exception of Central and Ashanti regions, Volta conquered all the remaining regions of Ghana.

At the individual level, Akligo Christopher from Keta District of Volta and product of Duamenafa Foundation of Dzodze, placed ninth out of the 78 runners with a time of 39 minutes for the 10km race.

His female colleague Evelyn Dzorkportor, also from the Keta District and a member of the Duamenefa Foundation came eighth out of the 72 female runners with a time of 50 minutes, 31 seconds for the same 10km race. Both Evelyn Dzorkportor and Christopher Akligo subsequently made it to the final 10 best national cross country teams of Ghana.

The Volta regional Cross Country contingent for the national event comprised Mr Kwame Amponfi Junior, Team Manager and Regional Sports Director, Mr Mighty Akuako, Coach/Secretary of Volta Athletics Association, Ms Doris Afari VRCC/Ho Sports, and Unit Representative - who also doubles as Vice Chair of Volta Athletics Association (VAA).

The male team is made up of Kwaotse Philip (Central Tongu District), Dotsey Peter, Akligo Christopher and Hussey Junior (Keta Municipal), Adenku Elikplim Emilson (Hohoe Municipal), Akwatey Raphael and Aglo Eric Noah (North Tongu District).

The female athletes are Gbordzortor Evelyn and Susuawu Destine (Keta Municipal), Dortsu Mary (North Dayi District), Dogbatsey Peace and Awadzi Sefakor (Ketu North District), Hlordewu Elizabeth (South Dayi District), team driver Mr Anani Francis of Alavanyo Secondary Technical.

A statement by Mr Amponfi Jnr, lauded the efforts of all who played diverse roles to ensure the success story of the region.

"On behalf of the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, and the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Sports Authority wishes to express its appreciation to all who supported Team Volta for the success achieved - especially the Regional Director of Education, Mrs Enyonam Afi Amafuga - who provided the team bus and a driver, the Volta Regional Athletics Association Executive Members and coaches - especially its vice, Ms Doris Afari and secretary/coach Mighty Akuako as well as Coach David Wormi.