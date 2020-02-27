Ghana: Refs Brutalised in FA Cup Game in Kintampo

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Kintampo — The MTN FA Cup match played between Kintampo Top Talent FC and Sunyani-based Young Apostles at Kintampo on Sunday turned bloody when the match officials were assaulted by the fans of the home team (Kintampo Top Talent) in the full glare of security men deployed to ensure safety.

About four police officers deployed for the match to ensure security left the poor match officials to their fate as they endured severe beatings from the aggrieved home fans of Kintampo Top Talent.

The centre referee, Richmond Adjei and his assistant Emmanuel Dei were brutalised with slaps and pelted with objects including stones - resulting in severe injuries on their bodies.

They suffered the ordeal from their attackers for being resolute and fair in their decisions on the field of play. The two teams failed to score and when the penalties were invoked, the home side lost 4-5, much to the chagrin of their supporters - resulting in the abuse and attack on the match officials.

Times Sports observations showed that poor security on the match venue aided the hooligans to take the law into their own hands because out of the 10 police officers expected to ensure security at the place, only four showed up, exposing the officials and players to danger at the open space Kintampo Park.

The match officials later had to seek medical attention at health facilities at Kintampo and Sunyani respectively.

The Operational Police Commander of the Kintampo Police Command, Inspector Richard Geli, who confirmed the incident to the Times Sports, said the supporters of the home team had severally complained about the performance of the referee, Richard Adjei.

Sensing danger, he quickly asked his men to rush to the field to protect the match officials after the game "and that if anything untoward happened, it did so on my blind side."

Attempts by this reporter to get the side of the referee, proved unsuccessful as they declined to comment except to say "we have signed an undertaking not to speak to any media person."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.