Ghana: UCC Suspends Celebration of All Hall Week Activity

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has temporarily suspended the celebration of all hall week activities following a violent confrontation between some students of Atlantic Hall (ATL Hall) and their counterpart from the Oguaa Hall.

A statement signed by the Registrar, John Kofi Nyan said that, management was making frantic efforts to bring the perpetrators of the acts of violence and vandalism that occurred last Saturday to book.

It advised students of the institution to desist from any form of violence and unlawful actions.

The statement informed the university community and the public of the presence of police personnel on campus to protect lives and properties.

Last Saturday, some students affiliated to the Oguaa and ATL halls of the University of Cape Coast attacked each other with stones and other implements leading to the destruction of properties belonging to both halls.

Three students who were caught up in the exchanges sustained injuries and were treated and discharged by the UCC hospital.

The incident happened at about 1:15 am during activities marking the Oguaa Hall's annual Junior Common Room (JCR) Week celebrations.

Louvres and glass doors and other facilities were vandalised during the attack which also saw the burning of two motor cycles.

Police personnel deployed to the scene had to fire tear gas to disperse the rampaging students.

The Central Regional Police Command had taken over investigations into the disturbances that happened on the campus of the university.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.