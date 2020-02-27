Ghana: UCC Suspends Celebration of All Hall Week Activity

Cape Coast — Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has temporarily suspended the celebration of all hall week activities following a violent confrontation between some students of Atlantic Hall (ATL Hall) and their counterpart from the Oguaa Hall.

A statement signed by the Registrar, John Kofi Nyan said that, management was making frantic efforts to bring the perpetrators of the acts of violence and vandalism that occurred last Saturday to book.

It advised students of the institution to desist from any form of violence and unlawful actions.

The statement informed the university community and the public of the presence of police personnel on campus to protect lives and properties.

Last Saturday, some students affiliated to the Oguaa and ATL halls of the University of Cape Coast attacked each other with stones and other implements leading to the destruction of properties belonging to both halls.

Three students who were caught up in the exchanges sustained injuries and were treated and discharged by the UCC hospital.

The incident happened at about 1:15 am during activities marking the Oguaa Hall's annual Junior Common Room (JCR) Week celebrations.

Louvres and glass doors and other facilities were vandalised during the attack which also saw the burning of two motor cycles.

Police personnel deployed to the scene had to fire tear gas to disperse the rampaging students.

The Central Regional Police Command had taken over investigations into the disturbances that happened on the campus of the university.