Gambia: Swiss Reggae Artist to Release an International EP Recorded in Gambia

Elijah Solomon a Swiss reggae and dancehall artist is set to release an International EP featuring songs produced and recorded in The Gambia in the year 2020.

"I have learnt a lot about Gambian music, something natural always drive me into the Gambia," he said.

"My collaboration with Lamin Jorbateh who plays Kora and Sambou Suso is remarkable, getting to know the Kora is very inspiring to me and our show in Italy brings out so many people from different backgrounds. It shows they loved and enjoy the flavour of the music."

Solomon is in the Gambia for the first time with his entire band to play live at Club Satellite in Abuko on 1st February 2020.

He went on to say he notices progress in Gambian Music since Gambian artists are accepting the fact that they can do well in their country and travel to other countries and come back. Adding that being strong in your own country is a great thing since there is nowhere like home.

"Am really happy to see the stadium being full up by a Gambian artist and is a great achievement for Gambia."

He went on saying: "Seeing people loving and sharing their music is great and that over the years it was a lot of work and investment for him and the team to build up a level ground and stage shows." He says he has interesting duet with Gambia artists.

He said his message to Gambian artists is for them to focus and build a team around them which can grow with them. He further advised them to be disciplined and hardworking, adding "When you are an artist you are on your own bus and it needs a lot of discipline, courage and inspiration".

In 2008, Elijah was named best European Newcomer at the European Reggae contest in Italy.

"Our group is based in Switzerland, but we are all from different sides of the world. One of my messages in my music is for people to have equal rights because if we don't have equal rights, we wouldn't have peace and justice. My song is like 'love is in danger' and 'power to the people'."