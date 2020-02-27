Ghana Expects Aker Energy Decision On Pecan Oilfield Soon

27 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana expects Norway's Aker Energy to make a final investment decision in the near future regarding the planned Pecan oilfield development, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Monday.

The government has been frustrated by the slow pace of offshore development and asked the country's parliament last November to revise its licensing laws in an effort to spur production.

"We expect that within one month or two the final (investment) decision could come," President Akufo-Addo told a news conference in Oslo.

He said the Pecan field development would be a "major investment" for Ghana, without elaborating.

Investment firm Aker ASA, a major shareholder in Aker Energy, last November said the estimated $4.4 billion Pecan project faced delay over disagreement on regulations.

"Aker Energy is, in collaboration with relevant authorities and licence partners, working on an updated plan for the Pecan field, on which an approval and a subsequent final investment decision (FID) would be based," an Aker Energy spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

"The updated plan will be finalised more or less within this timeline (of one or two months), followed by an approval process leading up to an FID," he added.

Aker Energy submitted an initial plan to Ghanaian authorities in March 2019, aiming to develop 450-550 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at Pecan, and with first oil expected to come three years after the final go-ahead has been decided.

At that time, it also said that the wider area could potentially hold up to a billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.

In late 2019, the company changed strategy however, focusing on making the field development economical on a stand-alone basis, and not counting surrounding reserves.

Last week, Aker Energy signed a preliminary deal with Malaysia's Yinson Holdings Berhad for the lease of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for Pecan, in a sign that the project was moving forward.

Aker Energy holds a 50 per cent stake in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block off Ghana, which includes the Pecan field.

Russia's Lukoil has a 38 per cent interest, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation 10 per cent and Fueltrade two per cent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.