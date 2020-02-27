South Africa: Houses Torched in Cape Town Suburb After Child, Man Shot Dead

27 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

At least two houses were torched in Cape Town's Ocean View in the early hours of Thursday morning, amid fury over the murder of a child in an alleged gang shootout.

City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called out to a building on fire in Apollo Way around 01:25.

The Kommetjie Road and Fish Hoek fire crews were sent out and found a double-storey building on fire.

They put that fire out at about 03:30 but, while they were there, another building was set alight in Scorpio Road.

The Simon's Town crew had to attend to that fire with a police escort.

That building was totally destroyed.

Carelse said calls for help regarding other properties on fire were also received, but the police advised the fire services that it was too volatile to go there.

On Tuesday night, a man and a girl were shot dead.

The 31-year-man was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana at the time.

The child is understood to have been caught in the crossfire.

She was taken to a medical facility, where she later died.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.