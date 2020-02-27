South Africa: 'It Was a Whopper' - Black Mamba Caught in Beer Crate in KZN After Hiding for Months

27 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A slippery black mamba that eluded capture for months was finally caught and released by KwaZulu-Natal snake expert Nick Evans on Tuesday.

Members of the Nazareth settlement near Mariannhill, saw the highly venomous snake on several occasions over the past few months but each time Evans and his friend and colleague Duncan Slabbert visited the area, it was nowhere to be seen.

According to Evans, the mamba had become a bit of a celebrity.

"[On Tuesday] evening, Duncan phoned me to say that the community had found the mamba in a room. He got there less than 10 minutes later, phoning me to tell me it was in an old, half-sized shipping container, which was now being used as a storeroom," Evans said.

The container apparently used to be a tuck shop. The right side of the container was full of beer crates, and the mamba was hiding somewhere in there.

"Duncan and I started clearing out the room. Soon, we knew that if it was still in here, it was behind the beer crates in the corner. We had tried looking, but there was too much clutter in the way.

"Still, I certainly assumed we'd be able to see it. Had it got out through a hole in the rusted metal? But then, we moved a stack of crates and we found it.

'It was a whopper'

"We could just see a portion of the body, and it was big! I could see the neck section was exposed, so I grabbed that with my tongs. The head reversed back into them, allowing me to reach to grab it. But then the body came thrashing out, perhaps with more force and 'fight' than normal. Maybe it was just because it was such a big snake.

"Still, I held my cool and had it restrained. Stretching it out in my hands, I could see it was a whopper. Bigger than I expected it to be, actually," Evans said.

Evans took the mamba outside to show the many excited community members. "There were a good few screams! Impressively, most standing around came to touch the snake.

"They were all so grateful, and thanked us repeatedly. We knew we had just made them very relieved."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.