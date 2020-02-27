Kenya: Coronavirus - China Southern Airlines Resumes Flights to Kenya

26 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Two weeks after China Southern Airlines suspended its direct flights to Nairobi amid the rising cases of the coronavirus, the airline on Wednesday resumed flights to and from Kenya.

The flight touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with 239 passengers with the government saying that the passengers were screened on board and have being advised to "self-quarantine for 14 days" according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

#COVIDー19 UPDATE. Kenyans are advised against non - essential travel to countries experiencing the outbreak @WHOKenya @citizentvkenya @radiomaisha @KEMRI_Kenya @KNH_hospital @radiomaisha @KBCChannel1 @BreakingNewsKE @GhettoRadio895 @BBCNews @ReutersAfrica @ntvkenya @KTNNewsKE pic.twitter.com/gU0XjL9xuy

- Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) February 26, 2020

The airline had initially suspended travel reservations on the carrier till the end of June 2020 and be reviewed on March 28, 2020.

On Monday, the carrier resumed over 2,100 domestic flights amid the epidemic, according to the company.

The flights were mainly from southwest, central and southern China to first-tier cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and east China.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is an airline headquartered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

It ranks among China's "Big Three" airlines, alongside Air China and China Eastern Airlines.

It is also the world's seventh-largest airline measured by passengers carried, as well as Asia's largest airline in fleet size, revenue, and passengers carried.

In January, Kenya Airways suspended all its flights to Guangzhou, China after patients started dying from coronavirus.

The national carrier in a statement said the move follows the outbreak of coronavirus that has left thousands infected.

The national carrier had come under pressure to suspend its flights to China in the wake of continued widespread of the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.