Angola: Army Admits 300 New Cadets in Lobito

26 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — At least 300 new cadets, admitted to the fourth Military Science course of the Military Academy of the Army (AMEX), in Lobito, Benguela province, swore the flag today, aiming at the academic year 2020, in a ceremony chaired by the commander of the military institution, Lieutenant- general António de Sousa Queirós.

As of today, the new cadets, of the 1,700 registered candidates, will still have 45 days of recruitment, which precedes the beginning of the attendance of the academic year in that military higher education establishment, located in the municipality of Lobito.

According to the director for teaching at the institution, Colonel Jacob Chandler Viango, the evaluation process goes through several phases and some candidates have a very low level of preparation, especially with regard to mathematics, since most of the tests are done at calculation basis.

Jacob Viango stated that the Military Academy of the Army is strict in the selection criteria, from documentary, physical evaluation to medical inspection.

In addition to Angolan teachers, they also have Cuban advisors in the specialties of infantry, anti-aircraft defense, ground artillery, operative military intelligence, biological protection, logistics, among others.

