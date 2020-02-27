Zimbabwe: Auxillia Mnangagwa Cautions Speeding Zupco Driver

26 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Tuesday cautioned a speeding ZUPCO bus driver on her way from Harare to Bulawayo and has since urged passengers not be afraid to call bus drivers to order for their safety.

ZUPCO buses have recently come under spotlight after they have been involved in a number of accidents in a short space of time with deaths and injuries reported.

"Today, I counselled an over-speeding ZUPCO driver along the Bulawayo-Shangani Road on his responsibilities. Passengers should urge their drivers not to put their lives at risk through over-speeding and reckless driving," Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

Check Auxilia Mnangagwa's Tweet below.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.