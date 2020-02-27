Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Meets Mozambican Envoy

26 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporters

Mozambican special envoy Mr Julio Do Santos has paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices this afternoon to convey a special message from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Speaking soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Mr Do Santos said he was in Zimbabwe to deliver a special message to President Mnangangwa from his Mozambican counterpart.

"I was the carrier with a message as a special envoy from Mozambican President to His Excellency the President of Republic of Zimbabwe. In general terms, what I have conveyed to President Mnangagwa are issues regarding or related to the bilateral cooperation between the two countries," he said.

