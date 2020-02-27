Zimbabwe: Ministry of Health Officials in Court

Two senior officials in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Sekesai Zinyowera and Crossman Mayavo, who were attached to the National Microbiology Reference Centre (NMRC), today appeared in court facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Zinyowera was employed as a coordinator while Mayavo was employed as an administrator at NMRC. The Ministry of Health is alleged to have lost US$61 143 paid in allowances to NMRC employees after Zinyoweni and Mayavo made a resolution to apportion 60 percent of user fees to the NMRC while 40 percent was to be shared among employees.

Zinyoweni and Mayavo are said to have made the resolution without approval from the Ministry of Finance and knowledge of the permanent secretary in the Health ministry. The duo are also standing accused of issuing fuel to undeserving employees and paying tuition fees for one of the NMRC staff members at Midlands State University resulting in the ministry losing a total of $95 592.

Zinyoweni and Mayavo were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Hoseah Mujaya who remanded them March 17 for their routine appearance. Zinyoweni was granted $2000 bail while Mayavo is on $1000 bail.

Mrs Tinashe Makiya prosecuted.