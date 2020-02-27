Angola: Public Transport Operators Receive Buses

Luena — Ten new public transport buses, with capacity for 62 passengers each, were delivered today, Tuesday, in the city of Luena, province of Moxico, to six operators of this service.

At the delivery ceremony, witnessed by the governor of Moxico, Gonçalves Muandumba, the local director of the Provincial Office of Transport, Juvenal Mutunda Kapula, said that the means will reinforce the routes in the municipalities of Moxico (headquarters), Camanongue and Luau.

He made it known that the ten join the other 25 buses received in 2017, carrying out urban and inter-municipal taxi services in these three municipalities in the region.

Juvenal Kapula said the other six municipalities were not covered due to the lack of paved roads.

Without advancing the amount used in the acquisition, he appealed to the beneficiary companies to comply with the contract provisions, as well as not speculating the ticket price, stipulated in the amount of 100 Kwanzas.