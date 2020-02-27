Zimbabwe: Daggers Drawn Against Cartels As Zim Economy Falls Apart

26 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zimbabweans across the political divide have raised the red flag against 'cartels' believed to be bleeding the economy and are demanding law enforcement agents to take action and investigate the issues.

Recent revelations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that US$7 billion worth of cash and property has been stashed outside the country have been described by opposition MDC as 'killing the country'.

"The revelations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission that US$7 billion worth of cash and property has been stashed outside the country by the political and business elite have exposed unbridled avarice and corruption-and not sanctions--as being at the core of the national crisis," said Luke Tamborinyoka, MDC's deputy national spokesperson in a statement.

"Now that they know, we await ZACC to show its fangs by arresting and prosecuting this crooked lot that has milked our country and brought this massive suffering on the people.

"That is why the fight against corruption and sleaze is one of the five fights to be waged by the people in 2020, alongside the key fight against illegitimacy that must lead to the reclamation of the people's government that Zimbabweans voted for in 2018," added Tamborinyoka.

Independent legislator for Norton Temba Mliswa who addressed a press conference in Harare on Wednesday said cartels have captured the economy.

"40 % of everything that we buy goes to Innscor. Where does that money go to? Does it go to a black person?No. Its a white monopoly.'

Who controls food distribution in this country? Who owns National Foods? Its not black people. Innscor Africa, Bakers Inn, Colcom, Irvines, are all a white monopoly. Don't tell us that blacks are destroying the economy. Now they are into the mining sector.," said Mliswa naming some of the companies alleged to be economy saboteurs.

Mliswa also hailed suspended ZANU PF youth leaders, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu who are also cornering the government to take action against cartels and put an end to corruption in the country.

The duo were later suspended a day after naming and shaming some of the cartels who include fuel tycoons Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach among others

Recently, Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi said the judiciary had no capacity to prosecute cartels and that they are untouchable.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

