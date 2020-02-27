Angolan President Encourages UN Secretary-General

26 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Geneva — A verbal message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, was conveyed this Tuesday, in Geneva, to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Portuguese António Guterres.

In the message, transmitted by the Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, President João Lourenço expresses, among other issues, his encouragement to António Guterres, in his noble mission of leading the destinies of the United Nations.

On the other hand, President João Lourenço's verbal message to António Guterres alludes to the role and international commitments of the Government of Angola, with particular emphasis on the African continent, in general, and in the Great Lakes region and Central Africa, in particular. The Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs also conveyed to António Guterres the desire of the Government of Angola to receive a visit from the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Téte António heads the multi-sectoral delegation of Angola to the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.