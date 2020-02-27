Sudan: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Arrives in Khartoum

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Khartoum on Thursday leading a high level delegation for a two-day official visit to Sudan.

President Steinmeier was received at the airport by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lit General Abdul Fatah al-Burhan.

The visit aims to support the democratic transformation in Sudan and demonstrate German solidarity with the government in its quest to achieve the objectives of the transitional period.

Steinmeier and Al-Burhan will preside over a joint session at the Republican Palace. The session will discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop them further during the coming period.

The German President and Premier Hamdouk will give a joint press conference on Thursday.

The schedule of the German President's visit includes a tour of the Sudan National Museum as a symbol of Sudan's deeply rooted civilization. It also includes a visit to the Radiology College of the Sudan University for Science and Technology for its role in accommodating the revolutionaries during April 2019 sit-in at the neighboring army general command and the damages it has sustained when the sit-in was brutally broken. The National Electricity Control Centre in Soba superb will be lso visited by President Steinmeier.

The Council of Ministers issued a press release on Wednesday welcoming the German President visit and recognizing his country's pioneering role in the industrial and technological progress worldwide and in supporting the African movements in their struggle for freedom and independence in particular.

The visit came at a time the Sudanese-German partnership is progressing forward and building on the unforgettable German assistance to the Sudanese people in various domains, the release said, adding that the Prime Minister Hamdouk "values the Sudanese people positive interest in President Steinmier visit calling on them to receive the president and his delegation with their famed hospitality."

It is to be recalled that the German Foreign Minister and Minister for Cooperation visited Khartoum last September and February respectively within the German Government efforts to consolidate relations with Sudan after its success in uprooting the corrupt regime.