Nigeria: Ikpeazu Emerges As Vice Chairman of PDP Govs' Forum

27 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum.

His appointment was made known last night after the forum's meeting by the Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.

He said that the forum appointed Ikpeazu, as the vice chairman of the forum in a unanimous acclaim.

He spoke to reporters in Abuja after the meeting of PDP-GF and the PDP National Working Committee.

Tambuwal said the forum also discussed issues about democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, "It has been a very interesting meeting of the NWC of our great party with the PDPGF. We discussed about the development and strengthening of the party and democracy in Nigeria. We also took advantage of this meeting to unanimously appoint the Governor of Abia State as the Vice-Chairman of the PDPGF."

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the members of the NWC briefed Tambuwal and his colleagues.

He explained that they also discussed very critical matters concerning Nigeria and the PDP.

