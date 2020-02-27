Zimbabwe: Senior Doctors Throw Deputy Minister Mangwiro Under the Bus

Photo: Daily Trust
...
26 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Senior doctors have implicated Health and Child Care deputy minister Dr John Mangwiro, refuting his earlier claims that he procured medical equipment with the advise of senior surgeons.

The parliamentary committee on health and child care and ceased with a case in which government procured substandard and unusable equipment to the tune of USD$500 000 from India.

The equipment bought from a company known as Norula Exports is reportedly obsolete with only two percent of the whole consignment working and usable.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care yesterday, senior doctors said the procedure used to procure the equipment was wrong hence all the challenges.

Dr Shingai Nyaguse, Spokesperson of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) said most of the equipment was deemed unfit for use by hospital engineers.

"Most of the equipment that we received was deemed unfit and unsafe to use. We can safely say that we got a machine that we had never seen before. it was outdated," said Nyaguse.

Nyaguse added that company representatives from the Indian company later came into the country but they failed to make the equipment work.

Nyaguse told the committee that the deputy minister might have been in the departure lounge, but the said member declined to be part of the process which he deemed dubious.

Dr Azza Mashumba who also presented oral evidence before the committee said that some of the machines had missing pieces.

The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Ruth Labode also requested receipts and documentation amid conflicting figures used in the purchase of the items.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.