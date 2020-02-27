Cameroon: Enam- FCFA 1.5 Billion for Construction, Rehabilitation

The contract between the State of Cameroon and the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) was presented on February 26, 2020.

Government within the framework the one -year Minimum Target Contract has made available to the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) FCFA 1.5 billion. During a ceremony to present the Minimum Target Contract between the State of Cameroon and ENAM at the institution's premises on February 26, 2020, its was disclosed that the allocated money targets four priority projects. The President of the Technical Rehabilitation Commission, Zang Martial Valery disclosed that the priority actions were the rehabilitation of the administrative and pedagogic blocks of the institution, construction of the block of the Common Law Section, roofing and rehabilitation of the open air amphitheatre and the acquisition of two cars to be used by students for diverse purposes. The contract would last for one year and to ensure that the projects are executed in time, a Follow up Committee will be put in place. The President of the Technical Rehabilitation Commission disclosed that the Ministries of Finance and the Economy, Planning and Regional Development have already signed the disbursement of the funds and at the level of the Ministry of Finance the key elements are awaited from ENAM to enable the execution of the contract to effectively start. The Director General of ENAM, Bertrand Pierre Soumbou Angoula chaired the ceremony. In the opening statement, he expressed delight that the request by ENAM has been granted and the purpose which is giving a facelift to the institution will become a reality. He thanked officials of the Technical Rehabilitation Commission who massively attended the event. After the presentation of the contract, there was a question and answer session for more clarifications.