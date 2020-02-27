Cameroon: Douala I - Lengue Malapa Re-Elected Mayor

The CPDM equally grabbed all four assistants to the mayor as well as all ten grand councilors.

Lengue Malapa has been re-elected the mayor of the Douala I council. This was during the plenary session of the council to elect mayors and grand councilors which took place in the conference hall of the council building on Tuesday February 25. Though it was an easy ride for the incumbent who won by 36 of the 40 votes cast with barely four abstentions and one absence due to death, it was an uphill task when it came to the election of the four assistant mayors. The opposition made up of the SDF, CDU and MP parties argued that the list should reflect the political configuration of the council, that is, at least one of the assistant mayors should come from the minority parties in the council. An argument which was butted out by the CPDM saying the law says it could be done if possible. In the end, the list comprising Mousssongui Fils as first assistant mayor, Monney Mbedi, second assistant, Noel Essomba, third assistant and Ndome Moukoko Leonie, was elected by 33 out of 40 votes. The same scenario was repeated in the election of the ten grand councilors where despite pleas from the SDF, CDU and MP for them to be given positions, the CPDM grabbed it all. In his victory speech, Lengue Malapa said though the CPDM was in the majority in the council, he is going to work with all the parties represented in the council. The Senior Divisional Officer, Benjamin Mboutou, called on the councilors to forget about election squabbles and work for the common interest of the people. He congratulated the councilors for having deliberated in peace and harmony despite differences of opinion which he said is a true manifestation of democracy.