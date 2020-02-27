Cameroon: Climate - the Heat Is Unbearable...

Citizens in Yaounde and elsewhere can barely cope with the recent high heat of the day and the night.

"It has been too hot for some time now in Yaounde. Temperatures have reached 35 degrees during the day and even at night. I take a bath late at night, use a ventilation fan and sleep on the floor. All in a bid to reduce the amount of heat I feel within" This is the narrative of Celestine N, an inhabitant of the Biyem-Assi neighbourhood in Yaounde. Just like Celestine N, many individuals in Yaounde and elsewhere are having it hard with the high temperatures witnessed during the day and at night. This is making life difficult for many people, especially those who do not even have the means to remedy the situation. Mathew K. is another citizen living around the Nsimalen neighbourhood in Yaounde. He says even the temperature of the water that flows from the tap is warm. The heat, he says, is so unbearable to the extent that at night he and his family sleep with the windows open for fresh air to come in. This too, Mathew says, has created another problem for him, which is that of mosquitoes. He now has to choose between heat and mosquitoes. The same scenario is witnessed at the home of Alexis T, another citizen at the Acacias Neighbourhood in Yaounde. Alexis says she can barely sleep at night. "After work I take a bath and another one at about 10-11 pm before going to bed. Before going to bed, I drink water and keep another bottle of water next to my bedside, so as to stay hydrated at night," Alexis explains. She also adds that she sleeps under a mosquito net and dresses lightly all in a bid to reduce the amount of heat felt during the night. Experts reveal that the months of February and March are the hottest period in Cameroon. An expert in Climate Change and International Development, Eugene Nforngwa says the average temperature in Cameroon is expected to increase as a result of climate change or global warming. This, according to Mr Nforngwa, might explain the high day and night temperatures experienced recently around the country. Climate experts have calculated that Cameroon faces an extreme heat hazard or prolonged exposure to extreme heat due to climate change once every five years. Eugene Nforngwa indicates "it is however hard to say if this is one of them. One still needs to eliminate other causes of a sudden rise in temperature such as heat waves-which occur when floating high pressure conditions hover over an area longer that it should, trapping heat from leaving the surface of the earth".