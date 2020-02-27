Cameroon: Jubilee Fomum Victorine - Sensitisation in Schools Hot Up

The campaign caravan headed by the President of the JUFO visited the GBPPS Groups I and IV Yaounde on February 25, 2020.

It was a special day at the Government Bilingual Practising Primary School Groups I and IV Yaounde on February 25, 2020. The Jubilee Fomum Victorine (JUFO) campaign caravan paid a visit to the two schools situated in the Yaounde Administrative Centre. The campaign caravan headed by the President of the JUFO, Fomum Victorine arrived at the school campus at 10:00 a.m. to get the place set for the grand event that was scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. The children and pupils of the school came out in their numbers to listen to the great sports woman and get inspiration from her. The display of trophies and medals won by Victorine Fomum in the different competitions attracted the children who wanted to have a tour of the precious metals. Speaking at the occasion, the President of JUFO, Fomum Victorine told the children that she has presented her trophies so that they too can become champions in future. She said the secret of becoming a champion is discipline, patriotism, and respect. She also gave out flyers bearing patriotic messages and the need to develop and build certain values. The children showed their excitement and joy at the end of the event. Diong Thelma, a class six Group IV pupil said she is inspired by the exploit of the champion. As a result, she will follow her footsteps. She said she will like to a basketballer tomorrow. The Headmaster of GBPPS Group I, Jonas Wose Essembe said it was a great pleasure that the children had the opportunity to meet with the champion. He said the children have learnt a lot and from all indications they will emulate her examples. "She is there to encourage the girl child to empower the nation through sporting activities and the children got the message," he said.