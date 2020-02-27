Sudan: Media and Experts Delegation From the Nile Basin States Visits Sinnar Dam

21 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A group of media and experts from four Nile Basin states on Thursday paid a field to the Sinnar Dam in Sinnar state.

The journalists and the experts were accompanied by the Media Director at the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, Mohamed El Fatih.

Engineer Ahmed Abas, the Director of the Sinnar Dam, welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the various components of the dam, its system and how it operates. He said he was glad that they are taking part in the celebrations marking the Nile day in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Ethiopian expert Michael Fakki has meanwhile presented a briefing on the importance of cooperation among the Nile Basin States in the areas of securing the dam and development system to forecast emergencies and on technical aspect taking into consideration the increase demand for energy and electricity in the world. He said he stands ready to take part in joint studies and researches und the current Ethiopian Sudanese cooperation.

The visit comes within the Nile Basin Celebrations Day which his taking place here on Saturday.

The delegation and the administration exchanged views about the dam which was inaugurated in 1925. The dam is no longer used for the passage of cars and trains for years now.

The delegation commended the role of the Sudanese 265 Airborne Brigade and the irrigation department as well as the dam administration for facilitating their visit to the state and to the site of the dam.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.