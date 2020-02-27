Sudan: Media and Experts Delegation From the Nile Basin States Visits Sinnar Dam

Khartoum — A group of media and experts from four Nile Basin states on Thursday paid a field to the Sinnar Dam in Sinnar state.

The journalists and the experts were accompanied by the Media Director at the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, Mohamed El Fatih.

Engineer Ahmed Abas, the Director of the Sinnar Dam, welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the various components of the dam, its system and how it operates. He said he was glad that they are taking part in the celebrations marking the Nile day in Khartoum, Sudan.

The Ethiopian expert Michael Fakki has meanwhile presented a briefing on the importance of cooperation among the Nile Basin States in the areas of securing the dam and development system to forecast emergencies and on technical aspect taking into consideration the increase demand for energy and electricity in the world. He said he stands ready to take part in joint studies and researches und the current Ethiopian Sudanese cooperation.

The visit comes within the Nile Basin Celebrations Day which his taking place here on Saturday.

The delegation and the administration exchanged views about the dam which was inaugurated in 1925. The dam is no longer used for the passage of cars and trains for years now.

The delegation commended the role of the Sudanese 265 Airborne Brigade and the irrigation department as well as the dam administration for facilitating their visit to the state and to the site of the dam.