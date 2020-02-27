Sudan: Agriculture Minister At Ethiopian Oromo Region Stands On CTC Group Efforts for Transferring Agricultural Technology

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture at the Oromo Region of Ethiopia Engineer Daba Debli has been acquainted with the efforts of the Central Trade Group (CTC) to transfer agricultural technology in Sudan as well as the group's activities in training and capacity-building in the field of various agricultural technologies.

The Ethiopian Minister extended, during his visit Sunday to the CTC group in Khartoum North, invitation to the group to continue the joint efforts so that Ethiopia can benefit from the model it provides in transferring agricultural technologies, calling for the necessity to raise the skills of farmers to improve the application that aims to raise productivity, reduce cost and make agriculture profitable, stressing the continuity of communication until this model is applied in Ethiopia.

The Head of the Technology Transfer Sector in the CTC Group, Professor Mamoun Ibrahim Dawal-Bait shed lights on the efforts undertaken by the group in various agricultural and engineering fields and its regional and international coordination relations, adding that the visit of the Minister of Agriculture in the Oromo Region to the group made because of the unique model that the group uses in developing and mobilizing the agricultural sector in Sudan through the system of technology transfer centers scattering in all the states of Sudan.

Professor Dawal-Bait added that the model could be suitable for various developing countries, particularly the African countries, pointing out that the State of Ethiopia resembles Sudan in several characteristics and faces the same problems that Sudan is going through including low productivity in agricultural crops and the problems of adopting, providing and highly efficient management of technologies.

BH/BH