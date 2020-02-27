Ethiopia: Business Mogul Ermias Amelga, Binyam Tewelde of Insa, & Christian Tadele of Nama Among the 63 to Be Released

The government said it has discontinued criminal charges against 63 individuals who were arrested and charged with various criminal charges in the wake of a crack down launched by the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Among the detainees to be released include MeTEC officials charged on corruption, officials charged on human rights violations, businessmen as well as individuals from Somali, Sidama zone in SNNPRS and Binishangul-Gumuz regional states.

Speaking to the national TV, EBC, last night, Nigussu Tilahun, Press Secretariat at the office PM Abiy, said the charges were terminated against the individuals in order to broaden national understanding.

Update: the police have also arrested Ermias Amelga, founder of Access Real Estate S.C, on suspicion of having links with the sale to MeTEC of Imperial hotel, which he owned. Ermias, who was arrested on Wednesday, has appeared in court today, as per reporting by AS' @MahletFasil pic.twitter.com/DmsEkbVieI

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 11, 2019

Among lists Addis Standard confirmed include are business mogul Erimias Amelga, who was accused of selling Imperial Hotel an an inflated price to METEC. On January 15/2019, he told the presiding judges that Access real Estate S.C had bought the hotel for 60 million birr and explained that his share of the hotel was a mere 5% in what was owned by more than 6, 000 shareholders. He also insisted he has cooperated with the police to provide all the necessary information regarding the transaction. "I drove myself to the police but they arrested me." Ermias also expressed his reservations that the police office who took his witness testimony was the same police officer "who detained me for 128 days without evidence of a crime." However, he remained in prison until now.

#Ethiopia: Federal Prosecutors have this afternoon pressed charges against Biniyam Tewolde (pic) former Information Network Security Agency (INSA) Deputy Director, his wife & two other individuals in six offenses including alleged corruption crimes, @Capitaleth reported. pic.twitter.com/cnE7oMrlUE

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) August 28, 2018

The other high level profile detainee to be released is Biniyam Tewelde who was one the few high level officials to have been detained soon after PM Abiy Ahmed came to office. He was subsequently charged with corruption in which prosecutors accused him of conducting a 72 m birr worth contract with Avorniga Technologies Limited, an Israeli company, and withdrawing 32.4 m birr by conspiring with the company for training services that didn't happen. He is also accused of illegal wealth accumulation.

Breaking: Prosecutors charged 13 ppl including Private Mesafint Tigabu & Christian Tadele,PR officer, National Mov't of Amhara (#NaMA),with crimes against the constitution & constitutional order. They are suspected of involvement in the June 22 high-level officials assassinations pic.twitter.com/ecyyOXCZTN

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) November 22, 2019

Christian Tadelle, former PR officer of National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), who was charged with crimes against the constitution & constitutional order. He was one of the 13 individuals suspected of involvement in the June 22 high-level officials assassinations.

Rahma Mohammed Haybe, former head of women and children's affairs bureau of Somali regional state is also among the list. Rahma was among the 47 individuals charged on January 30/2019 along with Abdi Iley, former Somali regional state president.

Businessman Alem Fitsum, owner of Alemgenet steel factory and Four Points by Sheraton, a hotel under construction around Meskel square in in Addis Abeba,is among those to be released. He was arrested in Nov. 2018 and was subsequently charged on suspicion of corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others include Zemzem Hassan, who was the 43rd defendant in Abdy Illey's file from #Somali region as well as Assistant Professor Tessema Elias, Samuel Belayneh & Addis Kamisa from regional state, who were detained in connection with Sidam zone crisis.

Please click here to get the full list of the 63 individuals as was released by the Attorney General's office. AS

Update: the police have also arrested Ermias Amelga, founder of Access Real Estate S.C, on suspicion of having links with the sale to MeTEC of Imperial hotel, which he owned. Ermias, who was arrested on Wednesday, has appeared in court today, as per reporting by AS' @MahletFasil pic.twitter.com/DmsEkbVieI

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 11, 2019